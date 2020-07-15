Photo Credit: Pixabay

Tamar speaks with Dr. Itay Gil, an expert on national security defense and counter terrorism at: www.protect.college Gil talks about what to do if your life is threatened by a mob or a criminal. What should one do if a mob converges on their home, or their car while out on the road? What if they are jumping on your car and hitting your windows? And what should one do if someone breaks into their home, and the police don’t come? Hear what he has to say, and then learn what the law is and what you should and can do, to protect you and your family’s life. The key is to prepare NOW, and not wait until G-d forbid something happens to you. Then, it could be too late!