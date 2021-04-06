Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Great Debate & Divide – How to talk, so people will listen. Trump/Biden, Vaccinate/don’t vaccinate, it’s not a question, it’s become a condemnation where people cant, or WON’T even talk with each other anymore, and when they do, it is nasty, and UGLY, breaking friendships and families up. – with Dr. Rivkah Lambert Adler, a freelancer journalist. Follow her on facebook at: www.facebook.com/rivkahlambertadler

Then, the ‘Political Deadlock’ in Israel – Why PM Benjamin Netanyahu, whose Likud party has the most votes, cannot seem to form a right wing government. Also, 1984 ‘Newspeak’, The drive to turn the USA into a 3rd world status, and more! – with Dr. Martin Sherman, from www.MartinSherman.org