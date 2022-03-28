Photo Credit: Pixabay

Will there be a new World Order, or will it turn out to be a New World Hiccup?

Two Russian sisters in Moscow speak with Tamar Yonah, stating that there is a huge propaganda war against Russia. They explain their side in what they call a ‘liberation operation’.

Advertisement



Also, will U.S. President Joe Biden’s decisions on foreign policy bring many to experience a needless famine? And can the Davos model succeed past the US Midterms?

-with guests

Victoria and Sofia Portnyagina from Moscow

and

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec