Photo Credit: Pixabay

Will there be a new World Order, or will it turn out to be a New World Hiccup?

Two Russian sisters in Moscow speak with Tamar Yonah, stating that there is a huge propaganda war against Russia. They explain their side in what they call a ‘liberation operation’.

Advertisement

Also, will U.S. President Joe Biden’s decisions on foreign policy bring many to experience a needless famine? And can the Davos model succeed past the US Midterms?

-with guests
Victoria and Sofia Portnyagina from Moscow
and
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
tinyurl.com/y6g85sec

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHebrew U Scientists: 1/1000 of a Hair-Thin Lenses Coming Soon to Cellphones, Eyeglasses & Drones
Next articleMaking A Living In Israel….100% Doable!!! – Returning Home [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...