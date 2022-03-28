Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie opens the show talking about the season of Passover, the frenzy and energy in the air, and the feeling that all of Israel is “in it together.” Natalie welcomes back to the show Solomon and Gabby Hurwitz who made aliyah from Pittsburgh 7 months ago, to Hivat Maon in Har Hevron. They were interviewed last year at the start of their paperwork and they ended up coming with 3 small children and one on the way – 10 weeks before the due date. The couple detail for Natalie how they found a house, car, and job. Solomon shares in detail his job search experience, stressing how many opportunities exist, contrary to what people told him in the U.S. In short, it is 100% possible to find work here and make a living!