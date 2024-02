Photo Credit: Pixabay

On this show:

* NO to a ‘Palestine-Terror-State’

* Rescuing the 2 Argentinian-Israeli hostages

* America vs Americans, a fascinating study

* Western sanctions’ total failure

* Moody’s downgrade, what does it mean?

* Europe’s largest gold mind is poisoning the Middle East

Advertisement





Together with:

Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec