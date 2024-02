Photo Credit: Pixabay

Natalie talks to us from her morning walks, and during one she notices that a laser is aimed at her courtesy of the security team which is always on watch; Natalie discusses the goings-on of her children, and addresses how in Israel the kids grow up fast, especially if they learn away from home as hers do; Natalie discusses the challenges we all face in life and how changing circumstances or places can often not be the answer, except when making aliyah.