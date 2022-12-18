On this show:
FTX & $1B dollars to Democrats
‘Qatar-Gate’ vs ‘Amazing trends’
The Military/private security instead of Police guarding the people
Present inflation is on the supply-side, and not on the demand side
What is a reserve currency/What is a vostro account?
Saudi/Chinese meeting – Biden’s diplomatic disasters
and finally, Chanukah 5783: Why does Chanukah matter to every “Westerner”?
-with guest:
Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of the book: Muslim Winter
https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec