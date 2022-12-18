<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M0uCPUbJChs?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Rebbetzin Nechamy Simon is the co-director of the Teaneck Chabad House. She gives an amazing, in-depth interview about the kabbalistic aspects of the holiday of Hanukkah (Chanukah), including the dreidel, the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah, and the darkness associated with this time of year.

Concepts to remember:

*Everything comes from Hashem–our periods of personal darkness and light are just facets of the greater picture.

*Everything physical is a manifestation of something spiritual

*Jews are here to be a light in the darkness–a light to other nations

*We should take a moment each day just to experience the pleasure of simply being

*Just as we light the Hanukkah candles incrementally, one at a time, so too we increase our personal growth one step at a time. We celebrate each little step. The journey itself is part of the mission.

*Our soul is like a ladder; we must focus on going up one rung at a time

*Things in life don’t get easier, but we get stronger

*8 is the number of transcendence. We are above nature, and G-d can create miracles for us, even if we don’t deserve them

Advertisement







Contact: atrebbetzins@gmail.com