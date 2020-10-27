Photo Credit: Pixabay

US Radio Talk Show Host & Author Dennis Prager, joins Tamar Yonah and speaks about the censoring and banning of several Prager University 5 minute videos on youtube and his battle to possibly take the matter all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court. They also tackle the subjects of the Left’s intolerance, ‘racism’, Biden, Trump, and even the possibility of a modern day civil war. Don’t miss this show! To view Prager U videos and order Dennis’ latest books, visit his websites at: www.DennisPrager.com & www.PragerU.com