Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israel may be going to new elections now. Why? Some are saying that there is a connection with brining Biden into the White House, and thus taking the opportunity to depose PM Netanyahu from the government’s leadership. Is this true? Also, why does the ‘Globalist Left’ hate America AND Israel? Tamar speaks with Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, political commentator and author of the book: Muslim Winter https://tinyurl.com/y6g85sec