Why are the Jews often at the center of world changing events like we see today? Tamar’s guest, Rabbi Avraham Shira says that there is a kabbalistic answer to all the main questions that people ask. How do we find stability in an unstable world? It starts with YOU, and your relationships. We can learn a lot from the Passover holiday to guide us. Visit his website at: www.AvrahamShira.com
