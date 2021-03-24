This week Rabbi Yitzchak is flying solo. As we prepare for Passover there are spiritual lessons that can often be lost as we get so busy cleaning and cooking. There are both lessons we learn from the telling of the story, and those lessons we learn from objects on our Seder table. Each one of these is meant to bring the spirituality from within our physical world.
