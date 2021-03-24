Photo Credit: Pixabay

This week Rabbi Yitzchak is flying solo. As we prepare for Passover there are spiritual lessons that can often be lost as we get so busy cleaning and cooking. There are both lessons we learn from the telling of the story, and those lessons we learn from objects on our Seder table. Each one of these is meant to bring the spirituality from within our physical world.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous article“Why the Jews? Exiles, Redemptions & Experimental Vaccines” – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Next articleCorruption Has Penetrated Every Facet Of Our Public Life – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
Israel News Talk Radio
http://israelnewstalkradio.com
IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...