Photo Credit: Pixabay

Many people foolishly think that ‘they have time’. However, History waits for no one. Tamar goes on an emotional and powerful rant about how G-d will not send you a telegram when it is time to get out and move to Israel. Why wait until it might be too late? Tamar also shares with you some tips she feels could help you financially in this tumultuous world we are living in now. A very powerful show not to miss, and a ‘must share’ program.