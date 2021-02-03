Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mandatory mask wearing, the marketing campaign for vaccination and medical privacy/medical freedom are all affecting Israelis today. Tamar Yonah interviews

Dana Kovalskiy, an Israeli attorney that specializes in medical rights. She is fighting, with others, for medical privacy & medical freedom. She talks about your rights, and the fight to make sure we keep those rights. She can be contacted through FB or Linkedin

Also, a false flag attack by the Left, could be used to destroy conservatives in America. Tamar discusses the issue with her guest, Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, author of the book: Muslim Winter

tinyurl.com/y6g85sec