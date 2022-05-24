Photo Credit: pixabay

Hear: How Lone soldiers, Jewish young men and women from all over the world come to Israel without parents or family to volunteer their service and join the IDF the Israel Defence Forces, and how Israeli society cares for them.

How: The Mantra of deliberate distortion of the English language as promoted by our enemies has been deplorably adopted by the Israeli media to describe Israel’s housing projects in our heartland and in parts of Jerusalem. A must hear.

Advertisement



Celebrating: A musical Shabbat in Liverpool

And: More