Photo Credit: pixabay

Hear: Walter’s reports from his visit to Ashkelon.

He sees: the destruction, hears about the casualties, talks with the Mayor of the city and the Head of the emergency department of the Barzilai hospital there, as well as with the Zaka representative.

Also: How should this war be concluded. Is our government doing what it can, or should the IDF enter Gaza?

Plus: Are the Hamas leaders acting like Hitler Y”sh in Berlin, fighting the last battle to the death?

And: Walter’s personal view and suggestions of how to end the terror from Gaza and what to tell to the world who critizise us.