Photo Credit: Sia Kordenstani / Twitter / https://twitter.com/SiaKordestani/status/1394908745918926849

In Los Angeles on Tuesday night (May 18), a gang of pro-Palestinian thugs was asking people on the streets to point out the Jews — once identified, the gang surrounded and beat up the targeted Jewish victims.

Los Angeles Police said they are investigating a number of possible anti-Jewish hate crimes that have been recorded on cell phones and security cameras.

Advertisement



One confrontation took place Tuesday night in front of the Sushi Fumi kosher restaurant, where two Jews were attacked.

Sia Kordestani, and Iranian American Jew, was there and recorded the incidents.

“Tonight pro-Palestinian individuals were driving with megaphones around La Cienega & Beverly (a heavily Jewish area) in Los Angeles and threw objects at Jews at a restaurant table. Some threw things back,” Kordestani wrote in a tweet.

“Reportedly the drivers were yelling ‘F**k the Jews.’ You can see the pro-Palestinian group attacking two people on the sidewalk in the video, and one of them fights back.” One of the victims was hospitalized, Kordestani added.

?? Tonight pro-Palestinian individuals were driving with megaphones around La Cienega & Beverly (a heavily Jewish area) in Los Angeles and threw objects at Jews at a restaurant table. Some threw things back. The pro-Palestinian group came to the sidewalk to fight. 1/ pic.twitter.com/rc72JhBPPj — Sia Kordestani ? (@SiaKordestani) May 19, 2021

Los Angeles Police have made no arrests in the attack thus far.

The perpetrators wore Fatah-print black-and-white keffiyas, similar to those worn by Arabs who attack Jews in Israel.

According to a report by CBS News Los Angeles (CBSLA), the gang attacked a group of men who were seated at tables outside the Sushi Fumi kosher restaurant on North LaCienega Boulevard in Beverly Grove, a few minutes before 10 pm on Tuesday night.

Most of the group was Jewish, but one person – a photographer – was not. He was there to discuss wedding plans with clients – until men in a vehicle caravan waving Palestinian Authority flags began to hurl bottles at the group.

When the photographer tried to defend the group, he was physically attacked by the group of men, wearing all black with keffiyas like Arab terrorists, who were also yelling anti-Semitic epithets.

The non-Jewish photographer was taken to a hospital after the attack, having been pepper sprayed by the men as they cursed the Jewish people.

After the attack the gang fled in a vehicle that may have been a black Jeep, police told CBSLA.

Earlier in the day, a mob of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in West LA outside the Israeli consulate to denounce the Jewish State. The “rally” was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Just 24 hours earlier, on Monday night a visibly-identifiable Orthodox Jewish man was chased by a similar caravan of vehicles with people waving Palestinian Authority flags, near Rosewood and La Brea.

The incident was recorded by a security camera in the area. The intended victim managed to escape.

This past weekend thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Westwood at a rally demanding an end to Israel’s Operation Guardian of the Walls, aimed at ending Hamas rocket attacks launched from Gaza on Israeli civilians.