Photo Credit: pixabay

Walter: Recounts the calamities that befell the Jewish people throughout history at the time of Tisha b’Av and asks why?

Hear: About the largest ever prayer meeting held in Israel to rescind the evil decree by Prime Minister Sharon do destroy 17 Jewish villages and expel their 8,600 residents from their homes in Gush Katif at Tisha b’Av in 2005.

And: Walter’s radio Rabbi discusses the reasons why we still lament events long past and what exactly we mourn.