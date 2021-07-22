Photo Credit: Pixabay

Lebanon is collapsing. It’s economy is spiraling down as inflation bursts out of control. It’s PM-designate Saad Hariri, resigned in the crisis, and there are angry protests in the streets. At the same time, Jordan has now become an ally of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Jordan’s King Abdullah, has become the first leader in the Middle East invited to the White House to meet with US President Joe Biden. – This, even before America’s great ally Israel, is invited! What does it all mean for us?

Dr. Mordechai Kedar joins Tamar and explains these new developments in the Mid-East and the ‘hows’ and ‘whys’ of what this may mean for Israel, and the West. Visit his website at: www.MordechaiKedar.net and check out the new application for your phone called, Newsrael – find it on your android’s Play Store or iPhone’s App Store.