Walter: Introduces a comprehensive detailed analysis of the war between the Russian Federation and the Ukraine. It includes the history of Russia in relation to the conflict, and an assessment of the future intentions of President Vladimir Putin. If he occupies the whole of Ukraine, his troops will directly face NATO forces in Poland. Or will he advance into the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania and trigger Article 5 of NATO, “attack on one is an attack on all” and cause a world war?

Also: A feature article on Jews and Tattoos. Hear how the practice of “Body Art” has spread in Israel, despite the Torah prohibition and why both men and women choose to decorate their bodies.

And: How the warped views of the Jerusalem Post’s editorial presents the hostilities between Arabs and Jews in the Shimon Hazadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, thereby supporting the Arab rioters.