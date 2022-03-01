Photo Credit: https://zeldin.house.gov/
US Rep. Lee Zeldin

New York GOP Congressman Lee Zeldin was nominated on Tuesday by the state’s Republican Party to be its candidate in the race for governor in November.

Party members from across the state who met Tuesday to choose their candidate had long expected to nominate the Congressman.

Zeldin, who grew up in a Jewish family in Suffolk County, has served as a member of Congress since 2014 representing New York First Congressional District.

The lawmaker currently serves on two Committees in the House of Representatives: Financial Services and Foreign Affairs, where he serves as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

He will run against incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul.

