Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal are slated to travel Sunday for a three-day visit to Britain, Herzog’s office announced Thursday.

The Israeli president is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, parliamentary lawmakers and British Jewish community leaders.

Advertisement



Herzog will also attend a memorial dinner this coming Monday hosted by the Genesis Prize Foundation to honor the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, z”l, who passed away a year ago.

In addition, the couple will view an exhibit hosted by the Chelsea Football Club and its owner, Russian-Israeli business mogul Roman Abraovich. The exhibit is to be dedicated to Jewish Olympic athletes who were slaughtered during the Holocaust.

Herzog said in a statement Thursday that he looks forward to meeting with British leaders and lawmakers to discuss “the many ways our dynamic, pioneering nations can take the lead in the fight against climate change and Iran’s nuclear program,” in addition to talks on national security, cybersecurity, the fight against antisemitism and trade.

The Israeli president said in the statement that Israel is one of Britain’s “most dependable allies on the front lines of innovation and progress.”