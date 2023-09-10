Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

A few dozen protesters descended on Ayalon Saturday night and blocked the lanes of this major artery in the area of the Halacha Interchange. A few minutes later, a vehicle was seen running over five protesters who were thrown to the ground while it continued driving until it came to a stop a few yards away.

שימו לב לזה: נהג דורס קבוצת מפגינים באיילון pic.twitter.com/EYc527KR2a — אורי סלע Uri Sela (@uri_sela) September 9, 2023

EMTs treated a 25-year-old woman who was slightly injured in her leg and evacuated her to the hospital. The offending driver was arrested shortly after the accident and told police he pressed the gas pedal instead of the brakes by mistake.

איילון: מפגיני שמאל חסמו את הכביש, אחד הרכבים דרס אותם. במקום פצועה קל pic.twitter.com/prsWIHctCv — עובדיה טובול | Ovadia Tobol (@Ovadia_Tobol) September 9, 2023

The police spokesperson said: “A short time ago, a report was received about a vehicle hitting rioters who went down to Ayalon Road, where there was continuous vehicle traffic at the time and began to block the road in the area of the Halacha Interchange. The driver who hit the protesters was arrested by the police and is now being examined by the Tel Aviv district’s traffic inspectors investigating the circumstances of the incident. Five protesters who blocked the Ayalon road were slightly injured.”