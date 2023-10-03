Photo Credit: Pixabay
Torah scroll (illustrative)

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi read from a Torah scroll and led Sukkot services Tuesday at a hotel in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Karhi’s 14-member delegation participated in the services, which came during a visit to the Gulf nation.

Would anyone have imagined an Arab news network such as Quds News posting such a video on social media, even a year ago?

“What is this if not true peace,” commented Saudi blogger and normalization advocate Muhammad Saud in a separate tweet. “There will be a synagogue and kosher restaurants here very soon; peace is already here!”

