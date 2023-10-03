Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi read from a Torah scroll and led Sukkot services Tuesday at a hotel in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. Karhi’s 14-member delegation participated in the services, which came during a visit to the Gulf nation.

Watch: Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi reads from a Torah Scroll and performs Talmudic rituals at a hotel in Riyadh along with others in his 14-member delegation during a visit to the Gulf Kingdom. The visit comes amid US-brokered normalization talks between… pic.twitter.com/e8jtiihsYT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 3, 2023

Would anyone have imagined an Arab news network such as Quds News posting such a video on social media, even a year ago?

חברים זה חלום? מנין תפילה עם ספר תורה וארבעת המינים כאן בריאד בחג הסוכות באופן גלוי ! מה זה אם לא שלום אמת? יהיה פה בית כנסת ומסעדות כשרות בקרוב מאוד השלום כבר פה! ????? pic.twitter.com/4qMT6A63QY — محمد سعود מוחמד סעוד Mohammed Saud (@mosaud08) October 3, 2023

“What is this if not true peace,” commented Saudi blogger and normalization advocate Muhammad Saud in a separate tweet. “There will be a synagogue and kosher restaurants here very soon; peace is already here!”