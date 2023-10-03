Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

Recognizing that travel is not always about where you go but the experiences you encounter once you’re there, the Israel Ministry of Tourism has launched its newest campaign—Anywhere—enticing travelers to explore Israel.

The digital campaign was born from research gathered from Google, which reported a significant increase in flight searches not necessarily tied to a specific destination. The data revealed a global increase of approximately 400 percent during the first half of this year when online users requested information pertaining to “Google flights to anywhere” compared to similar online searches in 2022.

The Israel Ministry of Tourism’s new digital-only campaign and its messaging—Israel can take you anywhere–encourages travelers to explore everything Israel has to offer, availing themselves to new experiences, cultures and discoveries.

The fast-paced, online video content is highly appealing with a FOMO effect (Fear of Missing Out) inspiring viewers to “stop searching, start traveling” and “don’t get FOMO, get a ticket now.”

“As a destination known for its innovation, we are also adapting our messaging based on the most up to date trends in global consumer habits – both in the medium and the messages,” said Eyal Carlin, tourism commissioner to North America for the Israel Ministry of Tourism.

“While people are searching to go anywhere, we are here to show that Israel has anything and everything and is much more than Anywhere.”

Understanding that spontaneous travel is resonating with people of all ages, the Israel Ministry of Tourism is leading this trend with its Anywhere campaign whose underlying message is a transformational trip defined by experiences and not location.

The campaign rolled out this week in the US, Israel’s fastest growing market, as well as Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Spain with the US investment being the Ministry’s largest investment.

Ads are being shown on various platforms during the next two months, including Connected TV and streaming services, YouTube and as video displays on selected websites.