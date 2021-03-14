Photo Credit: Moti Tal / Twitter / Screen grab

Israeli soccer fans were allowed back into the stadium this weekend for the first time in nearly a year; what they lacked in numbers they certainly compensated for in vocal velocity, especially when greeting a special fan who arrived to show his support for the team.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was greeted with loud cheers of approval from the stands: “Bibi Melech Israel! Bibi Melech Israel!”

רה"מ נתניהו במשחק של בית"ר – איזו אהדה עצומה של האוהדים!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/EWY5vFF2nf — Moti Tal (@Mot_Tal) March 14, 2021

Some 1,500 supporters of the sport over the age of 16 who have recovered from the coronavirus or completed the two-shot series of inoculations against COVID-19 were welcomed into the stadium.

(Only those who have received the coveted “green pass” that grants entry to privileged cultural and other activities around the country were permitted to attend the game.)

The entire crowd, all legitimate voting adults, cheered its support for the prime minister, who clearly hasn’t lost his luster with the football fans. The upcoming election on March 23rd is clearly far from being the wash Netanyahu’s opponents were hoping the fourth round would be.