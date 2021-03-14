Photo Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger / Pixabay

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunications announced Sunday that it is launching its fiber optic service.

The company has been working on building the fiber optic network throughout the country over the past several months.

The company notified Internet Service Providers (ISPs) over the weekend about prices for its service and details of the rollout.

According to a report by Globes, Bezeq will offer two packages. Both will require an installation fee.

The first, at a speed of 600 Mbps, will cost NIS 109 per month, excluding the cost of ISP.

The second package, at a speed of 1 Gbps, will cost NIS 119 per month, also excluding cost of ISP.

The installation fee varies depending on whether you live in an apartment building, condo or private home (“villa”).

For an apartment, the installation fee will cost NIS 900, available in payments of NIS 25 per month for three years. For a private home, one is charged NIS 1,800. In both cases, there is a 50 percent launch discount, which leads one to question what the price might have been otherwise.

The HOT cable network is also planning to launch its fiber optic service this week, according to Globes; Partner Communications reported this weekend that it already has 150,000 subscribers connected to its own fiber optic network.

Bezeq CEO David Mizrahi said this weekend that his company already has 250,000 households connected, and by the end of this year, “we will reach one million.”

Eventually, he said, Bezeq expects to connect households everywhere in the country, “including in Judea and Samaria, in every settlement, both private houses and in high-density housing.”