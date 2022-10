Photo Credit: Courtesy

Nine months after his wife Esther passed away, Jonathan Pollard remarried on Thursday evening to Rivka Abrahams-Donin, in Kiryat Moshe, Jerusalem. The wedding took place in the Beit Midrash of Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu zt”l, who was Pollard’s rabbi.

Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel and Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem, Rabbi Shlomo Amar conducted the marriage ceremony. Other public figures were in attendance.

Mazel Tov.