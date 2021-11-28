On the first night of Chanukah, Israel’s president Yitzchak Herzog, visited Maarat HaMachpelah (the Tomb of the Patriarchs) in Hebron, and lit the first Chanukah candle.

Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90
