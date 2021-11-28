<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3gkdrz3ft9I?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

On the first night of Chanukah, Israel’s president Yitzchak Herzog, visited Maarat HaMachpelah (the Tomb of the Patriarchs) in Hebron, and lit the first Chanukah candle.