Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90
The Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

Three nurses and a doctor were attacked this weekend by relatives of a patient from the area of Wadi Ara.

The patient suffered from inoperable terminal cancer, and died.

The family of the patient threatened the medical staff — and eventually physically attacked them — when the patient starting bleeding on Saturday.

Security personnel summoned to the room were likewise beaten.

National Association of Nurses Chairperson Ilana Cohen told reporters in a statement that nurses nationwide will strike “throughout the entire health system” if the government does not take immediate action to prevent such violence.

Nurses at the medical center held a mini-strike for several hours on Sunday morning to protest the violence.

This is not the first time — nor the second or third — that medical personnel have been attacked in Israeli hospitals and clinics, in addition to the challenges they have faced in dodging infections by the coronavirus.

