At a hearing in the Hague, Hillel Neuer of UN Watch was attacked right from the start by UNRWA’s apologists. But things didn’t go quite as they planned.

2/ I could see their pained faces as I presented the evidence: Dossier: UNRWA terror tieshttps://t.co/a9JXDLijmz Albanese's global UNRWA lobbyhttps://t.co/qiVCvEWfDt Rigged “Independent” Reviewhttps://t.co/EGghPnOjnQ UNRWA union chief & Hamas leaderhttps://t.co/ZeP09acTHQ — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) June 21, 2024

Hillel Neuer is executive director of UN Watch, a human rights NGO in Geneva, Switzerland.

