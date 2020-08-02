Composed and Performed by Rabbi Benzion Klatzko

Musical Arrangements by Yisroel Ament

Video by Benzion Klatzko

https://bringthemhome.org.il/

Lyrics:

Every time I think of you

Every day I long for you

Anticipation grows for you to come

2000 years is way too long

For me to hear your holy song

And your roots – returning back – to where they started from

The world is crashing down all around

Your dream is here, you’re homeward bound

It’s the call of our historic destiny

A place that welcomes young and old

Fulfilling words so long foretold

Yisrael belongs to us eternally

Ancient roads call out your name

My holy places do the same

It’s clear the time is now to come back to your land

My olive trees and beaches white

Reminding you, our futures bright

In Israel, United we’ll stand

Jewish Nation, come back home

You are no longer on your own

Living life as strangers in a strange land’s not for you

Pack your bags and board your flight

For Aliyah the moments right

The time has come, your heart knows it’s true

We are living in extremely scary and unprecedented times. Corona, financial instability, anti-semitism, and civil unrest. The signs are clearly written on the wall for all to see that it is time for the Jewish People to return home.

As was the case with every exile in history, it’s time will come to a close and this one is no different. We hope and pray that our people make the move while they can do so freely and comfortably and that their transition to their new and everlasting home will be rooted in the fundamentals of what it means to live in our homeland and fulfill our national destiny.

May this song help bring some inspiration to all those who hear it to help them take the next step to Aliyah.