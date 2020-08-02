Composed and Performed by Rabbi Benzion Klatzko
Musical Arrangements by Yisroel Ament
Video by Benzion Klatzko
Lyrics:
Every time I think of you
Every day I long for you
Anticipation grows for you to come
2000 years is way too long
For me to hear your holy song
And your roots – returning back – to where they started from
The world is crashing down all around
Your dream is here, you’re homeward bound
It’s the call of our historic destiny
A place that welcomes young and old
Fulfilling words so long foretold
Yisrael belongs to us eternally
Ancient roads call out your name
My holy places do the same
It’s clear the time is now to come back to your land
My olive trees and beaches white
Reminding you, our futures bright
In Israel, United we’ll stand
Jewish Nation, come back home
You are no longer on your own
Living life as strangers in a strange land’s not for you
Pack your bags and board your flight
For Aliyah the moments right
The time has come, your heart knows it’s true
We are living in extremely scary and unprecedented times. Corona, financial instability, anti-semitism, and civil unrest. The signs are clearly written on the wall for all to see that it is time for the Jewish People to return home.
As was the case with every exile in history, it’s time will come to a close and this one is no different. We hope and pray that our people make the move while they can do so freely and comfortably and that their transition to their new and everlasting home will be rooted in the fundamentals of what it means to live in our homeland and fulfill our national destiny.
May this song help bring some inspiration to all those who hear it to help them take the next step to Aliyah.