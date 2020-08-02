Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told reporters Sunday that Israel has finally managed to stop the rise in the morbidity rate of the coronavirus in the country.

Speaking with media in a news conference together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Corona Project leader Professor Roni Gamzu after a tour of the Coronavirus Control Center at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hshomer, Edelstein said things are good, but not quite good enough — there is still much left to be done.

“We have proven that when there is good team work and help from many others, you can see the achievements in the field. This is good,” he said, “but it’s not enough. The numbers are still worrying. We need to continue to work together.”

Like Edelstein, Gamzu also said the corona morbidity curve has begun to flatten. “We are very close to a decrease in morbidity; the situation is stable,” he said.

Gamzu was unwilling to commit himself to a plan to loosen the current restrictions yet, however. “We will not be reckless,” he said. “We want to create proper enforcement, that the rules will be clear this time.

“It will be easier to lower the restrictions when the morbidity graph goes down – so help us do that. Help us by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, observing proper hygiene – help us get the graph down so we can lower the restrictions.”