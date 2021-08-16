<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JVGVM0S7J6Y?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The King is in the Field

Ari Lesser

10 Av 5777

The King is in the field, the King is in the field

His Thirteen Attributes of Mercy are now revealed

The King is in the field, the King is in the field

Ask him for forgiveness, and you surely shall be healed

The King is in the field, the King is in the field

Make a request this is the best time for your appeal

The King is in the field, the King is in the field

Communicate with Him, don’t wait until your fate is sealed

I am for my beloved and my beloved is for me

Or as we say in Hebrew, Ani l’dodi v’dodi li

If you take the first letters of these four words they can be read

Just like the month of Elul, Aleph, Lamed, Vav Lamed

Now when we show G-d our love it’s “Ani l’dodi

And when G-d reveals His love for us it is “V’dodi li”

That’s why in Elul, here below we can arose G-d’s love

And G-d also bestows upon us His love from above

Chorus

When the King comes home from travelling far and wide

His people, they go out to greet him in the countryside

They all have equal access each man, woman, and child

And he receives them face to face, warmly, with a smile

They follow him back through the city, to the palace gate

But unless they have permission that’s where they must wait

His throne room may only be entered by a choosen few

So you’d better greet the King when He’s accessible to you

Chorus

The month of Elul is considered and auspicious time

For mankind to refine itself, before the year’s deadline

G-d shines forth his thirteen attributes of mercy

Which empower us to ask forgiveness from the Almighty

So in this month, which proceeds Tishrei, we need

To focus on the year that past, reflect upon our deeds

Atone for our mistakes, meditate on what we’ve done

And then make the proper changes for the year to come