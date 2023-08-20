Photo Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation

Thousands of Jews gathered at the Western Wall on Saturday night, the first night on which the traditional selichot prayers. Selichot are communal prayers for Divine forgiveness that are recited during the Hebrew month of Elul, the High Holiday season and on Jewish fast days.

Sephardic Jews recite Selichot for the entire month of Elul, prior to Rosh Hashana. Ashkenazi Jews recite the prayers for at least four days prior to the start of the High Holy Days, usually beginning on the Saturday night prior to Rosh Hashana, unless the holiday falls on a Monday or Tuesday — in which case, the prayers begin on the Saturday night one week earlier.