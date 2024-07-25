Photo Credit: FactsforPeace.org / YouTube screengrab

Welcome to the Wild ‘West Bank’, as some people refer to Judea and Samaria, part of Israel’s Biblical heartland. Zack Sage, a brave Jewish American who had the good sense not to disclose his Jewish identity entered Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria to learn first-hand whether Arab residents really want peace with Israel. Here’s what he learned.



Sage entered the region with a cameraman and a translator. He said that while he was filming he was accosted by a group of menacing Palestinian Authority men (possibly PA security personnel) who demanded he stop interviewing, and forced him to erase the footage he already had.

Clearly, the Palestinian Authority is deeply worried that exposure of its generations-long brainwashing and incitement against Israel could impact its narrative abroad.

Having no choice, Sage complied, and erased the footage — but fortunately was able to recover most of the interviews after he was safely out of Palestinian Authority territory.

Perhaps former President and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump should view this footage, given his embrace of Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas after receiving a nice letter from him the day after a 20-year-old hater tried to assassinate the former president.

“Acts of violence must not have a place in a world of law and order,” Abbas wrote in the letter to Trump following the July 13 shooting at the GOP presidential nominee’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. “Respect for the other with tolerance and valuing of human life is what must prevail … “Despicable acts of attempted or successful assassinations are acts of weakness with failed understanding of peaceful measures to resolve conflicts. Differences must be resolved through communication with freedom of expression.”

“Mahmoud. So nice. Thank you. Everything will be good. Best wishes,” Trump wrote in response.

