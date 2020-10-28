I am in the middle of completing my second album. These are songs, both in Hebrew and English that have come into the world since I moved to Arugot Farm on the Judean Frontier. In moments of yearning, praise, gratitude and worship, new expressions from my heart came into the world.

Thank you for helping me bring these songs and melodies to the world. May they bring some of the Light from these majestic Judean mountains into your life.

Advertisement



For more information and to receive the first 5 sessions of the Land of Israel Fellowship “The Hebrew Keys to Unlock The Bible”, FOR FREE click here.

To pre-order the new album and receive the first album and ebook for FREE.