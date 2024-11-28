Photo Credit: Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority

A 12-year-old girl hiking with her family stumbled upon a 3,500-year-old Egyptian amulet, the Israel Antiquities Authority said on Thursday.

“I was looking down at the ground to find porcupine needles and smooth pebbles,” recalled Dafna Filshteiner. “And suddenly I picked up an interesting stone. I showed it to my mother, and she said it was just an ordinary stone or a bead. But then I saw a decoration and stubbornly insisted it was more than that, so we searched on the Internet. There, we identified more photos of stones similar to what we had found. We realized that it was something special and immediately called the Antiquities Authority.”

Advertisement





The family, from Hod Hasharon, was hiking near the Tel Qana archaeological site.

Dr. Yitzhak Paz, a Bronze Age expert at the Antiquities Authority, examined the scarab and confirmed its origins in the New Kingdom period of Egypt, around 1500 BCE. The amulet features intricate carvings, including two scorpions depicted head to tail, a symbol linked to the Egyptian goddess Serket, revered for protecting pregnant women. Additional motifs include the “nefer” symbol, meaning “good” or “chosen,” and an image resembling a royal staff.

The scarab’s unique design highlights its dual role as a sacred object and a symbol of authority. Shaped like a dung beetle, the scarab represented new life to the ancient Egyptians, who believed the beetle’s life cycle mirrored creation itself. These amulets were commonly used as seals or talismans and their presence in Israel underscores the far-reaching influence of Egyptian culture during the Bronze Age.

“The scarab may have belonged to a significant figure passing through the region or been deliberately buried,” said Paz. “While its exact context is unclear since it was found on the surface, its discovery enriches our understanding of Egypt’s cultural and political reach.”

The scarab is now on display for public viewing in Jerusalem.

The discovery site, Tel Qana, is a key archaeological location in the Yarkon River basin. Dr. Amit Dagan of Bar-Ilan University and Dr. Ayelet Dayan of the IAA, who are currently excavating the area, said, “This scarab, along with similar artifacts found at Tel Qana, provides valuable insights into the extent of Egyptian influence in the region.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: