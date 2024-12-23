Photo Credit: Theft Prevention Unit, Israel Antiquities Authority

A gang of antiquities robbers was caught red-handed looting an archaeological site in northern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority disclosed on Monday.

Four suspects, from the Israeli-Arab town of Kafr Kana, were arrested while trying to break into an underground space at the Horbat Binit archaeological site in the Lower Galilee over the weekend.

Advertisement





Inspectors from the Authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit had been monitoring the site for a week, gathering intelligence on the illegal activities. When the inspectors arrived, they found the robbers with excavation tools and two ATVs, which they used to reach the isolated site.

The suspects confessed to police interrogators making multiple previous illegal excavations at the site.

Horbat Binit is a significant ancient settlement known for its well-preserved agricultural installations, particularly olive oil production facilities. Situated on a remote hill between the villages of Ilaniya and Kfar Kana, the site is important for understanding the agricultural and economic life in the region during several historical periods, including the Persian, Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine eras.

“Robbing an antiquities site while destroying ancient layers erases pieces of our historical puzzle,” said Antiquities Authority director Eli Eli Escusido. “The case reinforces the importance of the meticulous work of the Antiquities Authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit and cooperation with enforcement agencies. Seizing the tools used by the robbers is another step in our fight to preserve heritage sites. Especially these days, as we celebrate the holiday of Chanukah and the story of Hasmonean heroism, we are committed to protecting Israel’s archaeological heritage and ensuring that the material heritage they left us is not harmed.”

Escusido was referring to the holiday celebrating the Maccabee revolt and rededication of the Second Temple, which begins on Wednesday at sundown.

Israel has approximately 35,000 antiquities sites. Damaging antiquities is a criminal offense punishable by law with five years in prison.

Share this article on WhatsApp: