Photo Credit: Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

A massive 2200-year-old pyramidal structure, along with a way station beneath it, is being uncovered in the Judean Desert, north of Nahal Zohar.

This excavation, led by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the Ministry of Heritage, with volunteers from across the country, is shedding light on a site from the days of the Ptolemaic and Seleucid rulers.

Advertisement





Among the findings so far are papyrus documents written in Greek, Ptolemaic, and Antiochus IV bronze coins, weapons, wooden tools, and well-preserved fabrics.

Excavation directors Matan Toledano, Dr. Eitan Klein, and Amir Ganor describe the site as one of the richest and most intriguing archaeological discoveries in the Judean Desert:

“The pyramid we’ve uncovered is vast, constructed from hand-hewn stones weighing hundreds of kilograms each,” they said. “In the first week alone, volunteers found historical documents, rare bronze vessels, and remnants of ancient furniture—all remarkably preserved due to the desert’s dry climate.”

The Nahal Zohar excavation is part of an extensive, 8-year operation aimed at preserving archaeological finds endangered by illegal excavations in the region.

Funded by the Ministry of Heritage, the Judea and Samaria Civil Administration Archaeology Department, and the IAA, the project has uncovered thousands of rare items, including scrolls, papyrus fragments, wooden tools, weapons, and coin hoards.

“This excavation challenges previous assumptions about the site’s history,” said Toledano, Klein, and Ganor. “It appears this structure was built during the Hellenistic period, under Ptolemaic rule, not in the First Temple period as once thought. Its exact purpose remains a mystery—was it a guard tower for a key trade route, or perhaps a monumental tomb or marker? We’re thrilled to have volunteers help us uncover these answers.”

Eli Escusido, Director of the IAA, emphasized the significance of the Judean Desert survey. “This is one of Israel’s most important archaeological operations,” he said. “The discoveries are both exciting and emotional, with profound implications for historical research. I encourage the people of Israel to join us and experience this remarkable discovery firsthand.”

An organized camp has been set up for volunteers, offering accommodations, food, water, and evening lectures on archaeology. The excavation will continue for another three weeks.

For more information or to volunteer, please register through this link.

Share this article on WhatsApp: