Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

A 40-year-old man was killed and a second person was seriously injured Tuesday when a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment under renovation in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Ze’ev.

The deceased was a laborer at the site.

Advertisement





Two other people were moderately injured in the accident, which took place at a five-story building on Rehov Chaim Toran.

“We heard a huge boom; we thought it was an earthquake,” neighbors told Israel’s Channel 12 News.

“The neighbors were building a new room and it was probably necessary to connect the gas. The workers turned off the general gas line to connect the gas cylinder, but apparently the balloon just exploded,” another neighbor told the news outlet.

Three firefighting teams fought to control the flames at the apartment, which was on the “minus 3rd” floor of the building.