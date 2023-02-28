Photo Credit: Twitter screengrab / Shehab News Agency

Israelis have raised nearly $300,000 to help the Palestinian Authority residents of Huwara in the wake of a Jewish riot that followed the execution-style murders of two brothers from Samaria as their car waited in traffic while traveling through the town.

Jews living and/or working in Samaria are forced to travel through the terrorist hotbed each day since there is no bypass road, and Highway 60 – a main north-south artery – is the only way to get from point A to point B. Sometimes they are forced to slow down or even stand in traffic in the town – as happened when Hillel Menachem and Yagel Yaakov Yaniv, ages 22 and 20 respectively, were murdered.

It wasn’t the first such murderous attack, but this was the one that broke the camel’s back.

Within hours, Jewish residents in the area flooded into the town to retaliate, grief-stricken and enraged after repeatedly losing loved ones to Palestinian Authority government-sanctioned terrorism.

One 37-year-old man was killed in the nearby town of Za’tara, and hundreds were injured – most of them by tear gas used to break up the mob – as dozens of buildings and vehicles were set a blaze by the rampaging Jews.

At least $291,015 was donated by 7,283 people by 6 am Tuesday in the online crowdfunding campaign started by Labor party member Yaya Fink on the morning after the attack.

Fink told Ynet that he was contacting local leaders in Huwara via former Israeli security personnel to discuss distribution of the funds. He added that background checks will be carried out to prevent any of the money from going to those with a history of security violations.