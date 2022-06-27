Photo Credit: David Stanley

Jordanian Armed Forces have been asked to help deal with a poison gas leak in the Port of Aqaba that so far has killed ten people and injured at least 251 others, a military spokesperson told the Al Ra’i newspaper.

Toxic gas leaked into the main port of Aqaba on Monday after a tank filled with the gas fell during its transportation.

Jordanian citizens were asked by the army not to gather in front of hospitals in order to ease the work of ambulance crews evacuating the injured.