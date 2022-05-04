Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 10-story commercial building is rising in the Midwood section of Brooklyn — specifically, on Coney Island Avenue across from the iconic Pomegranate Supermarket, between Avenues K and L.

Building developer Baruch Singer (Triangle 613 LLC) recently secured a $92 million construction loan from Parkview Financial in order to complete the project at 1498-1538 Coney Island Avenue, comprised of more than 215,000 square feet of retail, office space and community facilities.

On the first three floors and the basement level — about 51,000 square feet — Singer plans to welcome retail establishments.

On floors two through ten there will be office and “community facility” space, according to a report published by New York YIMBY.

Tenants will have access to an automated parking garage, but it’s not clear where customers of the retail establishments will park.

More than 30 percent of the pre-leasing commitments are already in place, according to the report.