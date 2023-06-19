Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Israeli Border Guard Police officers guard the "300" checkpoint near Rachel's Tomb at the northern entrance to Bethlehem.

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded late Monday afternoon during a terrorist ramming attack at the “300” Crossing between the southern outskirts of Jerusalem and the northern part of Bethlehem, near Rachel’s Tomb.

“The forces responded with gunfire and hits were confirmed,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

The two wounded soldiers were treated at the scene; one was sent to a hospital for further care.

The terrorists were neutralized.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

