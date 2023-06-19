Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded late Monday afternoon during a terrorist ramming attack at the “300” Crossing between the southern outskirts of Jerusalem and the northern part of Bethlehem, near Rachel’s Tomb.

“The forces responded with gunfire and hits were confirmed,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

The two wounded soldiers were treated at the scene; one was sent to a hospital for further care.

The terrorists were neutralized.