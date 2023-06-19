Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Seven IDF soldiers were wounded in the terrorist hotbed of Jenin on Monday after an arrest operation turned into a shootout that lasted nearly eight hours.

Israeli Border Police and IDF paratroopers arrived in the Palestinian Authority enclave in the early morning hours to arrest two suspected terrorists, one each from the Iranian-backed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organizations.

“During the activity, a massive exchange of fire took place between the forces and armed gunmen in the area. Large numbers of explosive devices were hurled at the forces. The forces responded with live fire,” the IDF and Border Police said in a joint statement.

Helicopters Join Jenin Operation after 5 IDF Soldiers Are Injured in Explosives Ambush

But as the forces were ambushed by gunfire as they began to leave, with an Israeli armored vehicle hit by hidden explosives planted along their exit route.

تغطية صحفية: لحظة تفجير جيب الاحتلال بعبوة ناسفة شديدة الانفجار في جنين. pic.twitter.com/UZCxvUHC4q — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 19, 2023

Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the bombing and subsequent attack on the military vehicle and its occupants.

Seven soldiers were moderately and mildly wounded in the bombing, as was a canine fighter from the IDF’s K-9 unit.

All are listed in fair and good condition and are recuperating at Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center.

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai, Border Police commander Amir Cohen and Judea & Samaria police district commander Barak Mordechai visited the wounded soldiers in the afternoon hours.

“Heavy fire was fired at us and explosives were thrown at us from several locations,” said Sergeant BG and Sergeant TK, a fighter and medic at the Judea & Samaria police station who were injured in the operation. “Heavy fire was directed at us and and explosives were thrown at us from several locations,” they told their visitors.

“Together with the soldiers we managed to arrest the wanted suspects and hit a large number of terrorists.

“As soon as the force was hit, I and another medic in the force began to treat the soldiers and in a short time paramedics and other forces arrived,” one of the injured soldiers explained.

“We are determined to recover and return to our friends and to the operation soon.”

The ensuing battle left five terrorists dead and an estimated 28 to 62 others wounded in the first Israeli air strike carried out by a military helicopter in Judea and Samaria since the second intifada, in 2002.

The Palestinian Authority health ministry as usual inflated its numbers, claiming that “at least 91” people were wounded in the fighting.

“After identifying armed gunmen in the city of Jenin, IDF helicopters opened fire toward the attackers to assist in the extraction of the forces,” the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

Anti-aircraft fire was directed at the helicopter from terrorist ground forces in the enclave, used by Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist cells.

“The time has come to replace the pinpoint activity with a broad operation to eradicate the nests of terrorism in northern Samaria and to restore deterrence and security in the region,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared in a statement.

Speaking at the opening of the Israeli pavilion at the Le Bourget Defense Exhibition in Paris, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured soldiers.

“In recent hours, IDF troops entered Jenin in order to apprehend terrorists. This is yet another operation among many that have been conducted by the IDF, ISA and Border Police, during which our troops showed courage and professionalism in the face of heavy fire,” Gallant said.

“In fighting terrorism, we may not compromise. We will continue to fight terrorism proactively. We will use all the tools at our disposal and strike terrorists wherever they may be.

“Terrorists will not find a safe haven – not in Jenin, not in Nablus and not in Gaza.”