Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Residents in northern Israel felt the earth move under their feet Wednesday night at around 9 pm local time.

A 3.1 magnitude temblor shook the region, with the epicenter about 13 kilometers northeast of Beit She’an.

The quake was reportedly felt in Tiberias and the Jordan Valley.

The quake was not strong enough to raise any immediate red flags on the website of the Israel Geological Survey, nor on the Israeli page of the Earthquake Track site.

No damage has been reported.