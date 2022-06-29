Photo Credit: Flash 90
The price of gasoline in Israel is rising again and heading towards the country’s 2012 all-time record price when gasoline cost NIS 8.25 per liter.

This is the fourth gasoline price hike in the first six months of 2022, with previous increases taking place February 1, April 1 and June 1.

As of midnight Thursday night, the price of gasoline will rise by 36 agorot to NIS 8.08 per liter, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources announced.

The cost of full-service gasoline will not rise.

The cost of gasoline has risen by a whopping 20 percent in the past 12 months.

At present it costs NIS 347 to fill the 45-liter tank of an average Israeli car – more than $100 US dollars.

That price will jump to NIS 363 on Friday morning.

