Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (c) leads his final cabinet meeting, June 26, 2022.

Yamina chairperson and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has informed his faction colleagues that he does not intend to run in the next election. Bennett made the announcement Wednesday night.

He will, however, remain as alternate prime minister for the duration of Yesh Atid chairperson and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s tenure in the top spot which is set to begin this week.

This is a developing story.

