Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three tiny infants are currently hospitalized in the pediatric ward Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center with COVID-19, according to a statement Monday from the hospital spokesperson.

Two of the infants are one month old. The third is just 16 days old. All three are hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

At the medical center, 49 patients were hospitalized Monday morning, including 23 in critical condition; 27 percent of the patients were under the age of 50, the spokesperson said.